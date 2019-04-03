Report: Tottenham submit lucrative offer to sign Yago de Santiago

According to Spanish newspaper Faro de Vigo, Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a lucrative contract offer to lure promising youngster Yago de Santiago away from Celta Vigo.
Spurs have endured two frustrating transfer windows as they failed to sign a single player. However, the north London club are expected to be active in the summer, and their fans will be hoping to see big name signings to arrive.
The report claims that Spurs have made a move for the highly rated Celta teenager Yago de Santiago, and have put in an ‘extraordinary’ contract offer on the table.
The 16-year-old midfielder has come up through the youth ranks at the club. He could emulate the likes of Iago Aspas, Denis Suarez and Joselu – Celta academy graduates who have played in the Premier League – with a move to Tottenham.
The report adds that De Santiago has already travelled to London to visit Tottenham’s facilities, and thus a summer move for him could be on the cards.
The youngster has scored 11 goals in 25 games for Celta’s Cadete and B Juvenil sides this season.