Report: Tottenham players believe Mauricio Pochettino will go at the first opportunity, with Manchester United his preferred destination

According to The Sun, some Tottenham Hotspur players believe manager Mauricio Pochettino will leave the club at the first opportunity, with Manchester United being his preferred destination.
The Argentine’s sixth season in charge of the North London club isn’t going as planned, with Spurs suffering a stuttering start to the new campaign.
Pochettino’s side were dumped out of the League Cup at the hands of Colchester during the week, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Olympiacos in their Champions League opener and have only won two of their six league games of the season.
The Tottenham boss is under pressure, and isn’t pleased with his squad, claiming some of them had a different agenda from his after midweek’s embarrassing defeat.
It’s not a comment that has gone down well with some of Spurs’ stars, and they reckon he wouldn’t hesitate to leave once the chance presents itself.
Pochettino revealed he would have called it a day at the North London club had they won the Champions League last term, and he has always been admired by the bigwigs, with the Red Devils once particularly keen.
With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failing to deliver the goods, the Norwegian could be shown the exit door sooner rather than later, and the United board will very most likely try to lure Pochettino to Old Trafford once again.
If he will be willing to swap dugouts and move to a rival club during the middle of the campaign remains to be seen, though.