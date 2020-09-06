Report: Tottenham interested in Aston Villa target Ollie Watkins

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign a solid back-up striker this summer, and they have funds available for that.

Spurs have already made three signings this summer. Jose Mourinho has already signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton, Matt Doherty from Wolves, and Joe Hart on a free transfer.





They have now turned their attention towards signing a striker who would be a reliable back-up option behind Harry Kane.

The north London club have been linked with a move for Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth, but it seems the 28-year-old striker could be heading towards Newcastle or Aston Villa instead.

Spurs have shown interest in Arkadiusz Milik, but they are not looking to enter a bidding war for the in-demand Polish striker.

According to reports from Football London, Spurs are still keen to sign Habib Diallo as well.

However, The Mirror reports that Spurs are interested in signing Ollie Watkins from Brentford this summer.

The report claims that Spurs (read as Jose Mourinho) like him and that they could make a move for him.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also play as a striker, was one of the stand-out players last season in the Championship.

He scored 26 goals in the Championship last season and has been linked with a move away from Brentford this summer.

Aston Villa are also in the race to sign the exciting attacker. Brentford boss Thomas Frank has confirmed that his club will listen to offers for Watkins but only if they match their £25million valuation of the player.