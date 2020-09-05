Report: Tottenham still interested in signing Habib Diallo

Tottenham Hotspur have signed three players already, and Jose Mourinho is now focussing on signing a striker before the start of the new season.

Spurs need a quality back-up striker as they are heavily reliant on Harry Kane. According to reports from Football London, Spurs are putting their full focus on signing a striker, and club chairman Daniel Levy will provide Mourinho with the funds for that purchase.





The north London club have been linked with a move for Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth, but it seems the 28-year-old striker could be heading towards Newcastle or Aston Villa instead.

Spurs have shown interest in Arkadiusz Milik, but they are not looking to enter a bidding war for the in-demand Polish striker.

Football London claims that Spurs are still keen to sign Habib Diallo.

The 25-year-old Metz striker could be an option for Spurs this summer. The Senegal international scored 12 goals in 26 Ligue 1 starts last season for Metz, and he fits in with the strong character profile of transfers this summer for Spurs.

He has two years left on his present deal at the French club. Spurs made enquiries about him during January but it seems they’re still interested in signing him.

The striker is willing to link up with Mourinho, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs make any formal move for him this summer.