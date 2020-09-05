Aston Villa have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford.

The 24-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and Football Insider claim that Villa have now made a breakthrough in talks with the Championship club.





Apparently, Aston Villa have informed Brentford that they are willing to pay more than £20m for Watkins this summer. They will also offer the player a five year contract that will treble his current wages.

The Championship star could be a game-changer for Dean Smith’s side next season and it will be interesting to see if Villa can get the deal over the line.

Watkins scored 25 goals for Brentford in the league last season and he has a big future ahead of him. He could sort out Villa’s goalscoring problems for a foreseeable future.

The player has worked with Dean Smith before and it is no surprise that the Aston Villa manager rates him highly.

He was one of the best players in the Championship last season and he deserves to make the step up to the Premier League now.

It will be interesting to see if he can guide Villa to a respectable Premier League finish next season.