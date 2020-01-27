Report: Tottenham in ‘active conversations’ to sign Islam Slimani

According to reports from The Sun (transfer live blog; 27th Jan), Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are in ‘active conversations’ to sign Islam Slimani in the January transfer window.
Spurs are actively looking to sign a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane.
The England international has undergone a hamstring surgery and is expected to remain out on the sidelines till April.
The north London club have been linked with a host of strikers this month, but they haven’t been able to land their top targets so far.
The report claims that the two Premier League clubs are looking to sign Slimani who is currently playing for AS Monaco on loan from Leicester City.
The 68-times capped Algeria international joined Leicester in 2016 and has managed 47 games for the club, scoring 13 goals. He has been out on loan at Newcastle and Fenerbahce in the past as well.
Earlier this month, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted that Slimani’s situation is complex as he is currently on loan elsewhere.
Tottenham are also actively looking to sign Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan before Friday’s deadline, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign Slimani as well.