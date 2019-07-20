Report: Tottenham Hotspur want to re-sign Fernando Llorente and have offered him a new one-year deal

According to Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur have offered Fernando Llorente a new one-year deal on reduced terms just days after he left the club.
The 34-year-old spent the last two seasons with the North London outfit, earning £100,000-a-week until his contract expired at the end of June.
Llorente is now a free agent, and is attracting offers from Spain and Fiorentina, but Spurs want to re-sign him as manager Mauricio Pochettino believes he can still be a decent back-up for one more season.
While the World Cup winner will most likely be open to earning less, it remains to be seen if he wants to be playing less again.
Llorente started just six Premier League games last term, coming off the bench 14 times as he scored once and assisted four times.
The Spaniard was a massive influence for Tottenham during the knock-out stages of the Champions League last season on their run to the final, and it’s clear to see why Pochettino wants him back.
The striking powerhouse cost them £15 million when he was snapped up from Swansea City two summers ago, but will come for free and on lower wages this time around.
Looks like a deal chairman Daniel Levy would love.