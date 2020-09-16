Report: Tottenham Hotspur offered Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke

According to The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke this summer.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants a cover for Harry Kane and he is keen on a target man that offers something different from the England international.





Watford’s Troy Deeney and Benfica’s Carlos Vinícius have also been offered to Tottenham, and it will be interesting to see who they sign before the transfer window shuts.

Spurs were keen on bringing Benteke to N17 in January after losing Kane to a long-term injury on New Year day, but the Belgian rejected the move and decided to remain at Selhurst Park instead.

The 29-year-old scored just twice in 25 appearances for Palace last term, and taking a punt on him might not have made sense.

Benteke has scored just six league goals in 71 Premier League games over the last three seasons, and he appears to be past his best.

Spurs can’t afford to recruit the services of the £120,000-a-week striker as there aren’t guarantees that he will recover the form of his peak years.

The Belgium international hit double digits in each of his first five seasons in the Premier League, bagging 23 goals in his debut campaign back in 2012-13 with Aston Villa.

Benteke scored 17 Premier League goals in his first season at Palace in 2016-17, but has since struggled and Tottenham will do better to consider other targets instead.