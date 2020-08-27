Report: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has tested positive for COVID-19

According to L’Equipe, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has tested positive for COVID-19 and has not been called up to the France national team for their Nations League games next month as a result.

Spurs club-record signing has been placed into quarantine for 14 days and is bound to be unavailable for selection when Jose Mourinho’s side kick off the 2020-21 Premier League campaign against Everton on September 12.





Ndombele is wanted by Inter Milan this summer, and while Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy isn’t keen on selling him a year after signing him in a £63 million deal, the Serie A giants aren’t giving up in their pursuit of the midfielder.

The 23-year-old will now miss Spurs’ short pre-season also after ending last term unfit.

Tottenham kicked off their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Ipswich Town on Saturday, running out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Heung-Min Son.

Ndombele has reportedly told his representatives that he wants out of the North London club, and it will be interesting to see what happens with his future in the coming weeks.

Barcelona have registered their interest with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, with the player having told his camp that he does not intend to have a 2nd season at Spurs if conditions don't change, according to tomorrow's L'Équipe. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 11, 2020

While he wasn’t particularly impressive last season, he clearly did enough to almost earn another Les Bleus call-up, and he will now hope to make the European Championship squad at the end of the campaign.