Report: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen set to join Inter Milan

According to Sky Sports journalist and Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to join Inter Milan after both clubs reached an agreement.
The Serie A giants will pay Spurs £17 million, and the Denmark international is expected to travel to Italy next week to put pen to paper ahead of a January exit.
Eriksen first expressed his intentions of leaving Tottenham during the summer, but suitors were priced out of a deal.
The arrival of boss Jose Mourinho wasn’t enough to convince the Dane to put pen to paper on a new deal, and Spurs were set to lose him for nothing at the end of the season.
However, the North London club have decided to cash in on the 27-year-old who cost them £11 million when he joined from Ajax in August 2013.
Eriksen has since featured in 304 games across all competitions for Tottenham, scoring 69 goals and helping them to the finals of the Champions League last term.
The two-time Spurs Player of the Year featured during Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Norwich City, but it remains to be seen if that is his final game for the club ahead of tomorrow’s F.A Cup clash with Southampton.