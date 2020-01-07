Report: Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Chelsea monitoring Ben White

According to reports from Sky Sports, a trio of Premier League clubs – Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Chelsea – are showing keen interest in Ben White.
The 22-year-old, who has progressed through the youth ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion, is yet to play in the Premier League. However, he has impressed heavily on loan under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United this season.
He has been in outstanding form for the Whites, helping the Yorkshire club move to the top of the Championship table. He has made 25 appearances in the league, and won the Championship PFA Player of the Month in August.
White is now being monitored by a host of clubs including Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea. He will stay at Elland Road till the end of the season, and any potential club who may sign him this month will have to agree to loan him straight back to Leeds.
Interestingly, Leeds could also join the race to sign White permanently next summer if they secure promotion to the Premier League. The Chronicle reported back in November that Brighton value him at around £20 million.