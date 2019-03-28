Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse

According to Sky Sports Germany, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse ahead of the summer transfer window.
The contract of the 31-year-old expires at the end of the season and with extension talks hitting the brick wall, an exit could be on the cards for the veteran forward.
Spurs first showed interest in Kruse in 2015 when he was still with Borussia Monchengladbach, but he opted to remain in the Bundesliga instead, moving to VfL Wolfsburg before leaving for Bremen after a season.
The German will become a free agent when his contract ends, and while Mauricio Pochettino’s side can land him for free, they face stiff competition from Inter Milan.
Kruse has scored eight goals and assisted seven others in 26 Bundesliga games this term, and he can be the quality backup to Harry Kane Spurs have always wanted.
The former Germany international can be an upgrade on Fernando Llorente and it will be exciting to see if Tottenham’s interest in him is genuine this time around.