Report: Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks to sign Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar is one of the options Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is considering as he looks to strengthen his defence, and the North London club have opened talks about getting a deal done.

Tottenham have opened talks for Milan Skriniar as possible target. He's one of Mourinho's fav options as new centre-back [no more chances for a swap deal involving Ndombele]. Price tag is the main issue: Inter have asked €60m to sell Skriniar. ⚪️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #THFC #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

The Serie A giants are asking for £55 million (€60 million) in order to sell the Slovakian international, and that is the main stumbling block as far as a Spurs move is concerned.





Chairman Daniel Levy is hoping to land him for a lower price, but he is facing competition from Paris Saint-Germain who are also keen on Skriniar.

The French giants want the 25-year-old as a replacement for Thiago Silva, and Inter have already identified Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic as an option to take his place.

Skriniar has revealed in the past that he cherishes being linked with Mourinho, dubbing him one of the greatest and best coaches on the planet.

Spurs will definitely start becoming more attractive to targets after signing some quality players this summer, and the Slovakian could be keen on a move to N17.

While the former Sampdoria star featured in 32 Serie A games last term, he only featured once in the Europa League as manager Antonio Conte wasn’t keen on playing him in a three-man defence, and not including such a player in the starting line-up of the final of the continental showpiece speaks volumes.