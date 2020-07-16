Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton in talks over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg swap deal with Kyle Walker-Peters

According to The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton are in talks over a swap deal for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kyle Walker-Peters.

The Denmark international midfielder wants to leave St. Mary’s this summer and Spurs are very keen on him.





Southampton valued Hojbjerg around £35 million prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but they will now look to get £25 million for him.

Tottenham will look to include Walker-Peters in a deal with the right-back keen to make his loan move permanent after recently establishing himself as a regular under boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Spurs want Jose Mourinho to create a platform for record signing Tanguy Ndombele to thrive, and the Portuguese reckons a holding midfielder such as the Denmark international could finally help bring balance to his side’s midfield and make his team better.

Hojbjerg’s energetic presence makes him capable on the ball as well as off it, and he can bring much-needed enforcement and stability in the middle of the park.

The 24-year-old has the experience with over 100 Premier League games under his belt, and it’s not surprising that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is also keen on his services.

Both Spurs and the Saints are expected to find a way to reach an agreement, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks after the summer transfer window opens.