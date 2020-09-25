Report: Tottenham close to completing deal for Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to securing a deal for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik in the summer transfer window.

Although Football London claim that Spurs have cooled their interest in Milik, reports in Italy suggest just the opposite.





According to reports from Tuttosport, Spurs are closing in on a deal to sign the Polish striker.

The north London are willing to offer him less than what AS Roma had offered – 4m Euros per season.

Tuttosport claims that the negotiation is being carried out by Stefano Castagna, leader of Football Capital. The negotiation is now taking place in London, where Milik’s agent is discussing with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs are offering a season-long loan deal with an obligation to sign him at 25m Euros next summer. Milik’s camp is happy with the offer, and the deal is close to being done.

Jose Mourinho is desperate to sign a reliable back-up striker for Harry Kane, and Milik would be a superb addition for the north London club.

Spurs are also reportedly negotiating a deal to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

The Liverpool Echo reported yesterday that Milik was offered to Everton as well, but Carlo Ancelotti is not willing to have a reunion with his former player.

Everton are also on the lookout for a new striker this summer, although the Italian has options in the form of Moise Kean and Cenk Tosun besides the first-choice Dominic Calvert-Lewin.