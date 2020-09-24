Report: Everton offered the chance to sign Spurs target Arkadiusz Milik

Everton are reportedly looking to sign a striker this summer, and the Toffees have been offered the chance to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The Toffees have made three quality signings so far, with Carlo Ancelotti having bolstered his midfield and attacking region.





However, signing a striker is still a priority, although Ancelotti has the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Moise Kean, and Cenk Tosun with him.

Milik has entered the final year of his contract and is expected to move away from the club before the transfer window closes.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and Roma, but those deals failed to materialise.

According to reports from Corriere della Sera (h/t Liverpool Echo live blog), Milik is expected to move to the Premier League, and that he has been offered to Everton.

Ancelotti, however, is not keen on a reunion with the Poland international.

In the last 48 hours, Everton’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have made progress to sign the striker.

According to Calciomercato, Spurs officials held a ‘positive meeting’ with Milik’s agent(s) and they are expected to hold another round of discussion today.

It could well happen that Milik signs a one-year extension with Napoli and is then loaned to Spurs with an obligation to buy him next summer.