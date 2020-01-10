Report: Tottenham add Victor Wanyama in offer to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele

According to reports from Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur have added Victor Wanyama in an offer to sign Olympique Lyonnais striker Moussa Dembele this month.
Spurs have suffered a massive blow this week with star striker Harry Kane being ruled out till April with a hamstring tear. The England striker will undergo a surgery, and Spurs badly need to bolster their forward line.
This week, Spurs have been linked with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard and AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek. And now they are interested in signing Dembele who has been in sizzling form for the French outfit.
The 23-year-old Frenchman made his name at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers. However, he has taken his game to a whole new level at Lyon. This season, he has been in excellent form, scoring 13 goals in 27 appearances.
Dembele is a fantastic striker and would be a terrific signing for the club. However, Spurs will have to spend big to secure his signature, but they are lacking in spending power.
According to reports from Daily Star, Dembele would cost in the region of £50 million. However, in order to sweeten the deal, Spurs have looked to include midfielder Wanyama to reduce the fee.