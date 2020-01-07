Report: Tottenham Hotspur keeping tabs on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

According to 90 min, Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is keen on securing a move away from Parkhead this month, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing him to the English top-flight.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is in the market for a new striker with Harry Kane set to be sidelined with a hamstring injury, and while the Hoops star is open to an exit, it’s almost impossible seeing him leave the Scottish Premiership giants in the coming days.
Manchester United and Chelsea are also monitoring Edouard, but Celtic are looking to beat Rangers to a ninth consecutive title and are in the last-32 of the Europa League, and can’t afford to let the France youth international leave at the moment.
The 21-year-old has scored 13 goals in 17 league games this term, and has proven to be one of the best players in the land.
Tottenham badly need another striker if they are to finish in top-four, and the Celtic star looks capable of hitting the ground running in the top-flight.
He cost the Parkhead outfit just £9 million after moving from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal last summer following a successful season-long loan, and Spurs won’t hesitate to part with times three of the amount to land him.