Report: There are questions over the mentality of Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott

According to The Athletic, there have been questions over the mentality and application of Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott recently, with some club insiders registering surprise at his apparent immaturity.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho appeared to suggest last week that the teenager lacks emotional control, and he does not think he is ready for regular first-team football.
Parrott was expected to see more playing minutes following long-term injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, but he hasn’t even made Tottenham’s last three matchday squads, and in Mourinho’s eyes, thrusting him into his side at such a young age and with so little experience is not a gamble worth taking.
The 18-year-old has only featured twice for Tottenham this term – during the League Cup game against Colchester in September and in a Premier League clash with Burnley last December where he came on in the 85th minute.
Parrott has a lot of work to do in training if he is to successfully convince Mourinho that he deserves a chance, and most importantly, he will have to grab it with both hands if he is presented with one.