Report: The huge discrepancy between the highest and lowest earners at Tottenham Hotspur makes a pay-cut decision complicated

Tottenham Hotspur have announced a 20% reduction in the wages of their non-playing staff during April and May as a result of the financial constraints the coronavirus pandemic has put on English Premier League and European clubs.
However, the players are yet to take a pay cut despite chairman Daniel Levy hinting they should.
While players from the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus have agreed to take substantial pay cuts, their Premier League colleagues are yet to follow suit, and The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare and Matt Slater have explained why Spurs stars haven’t.
The huge discrepancy between the highest and lowest earners at Tottenham Hotspur makes a pay-cut decision complicated, as agreeing on a universal percentage for the players to sacrifice wouldn’t be straightforward.
According to Silly Season, Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele both earn £200,000 weekly, Son Heung-min earns £140,000, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen, Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld all earn £100,000, while the likes of Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura earn £80,000.
Ben Davies and Eric Dier both earn £60,000, Paulo Gazzaniga earns £20,000, while Japhet Tanganga is still on about £1,000 a week.
Tottenham made huge profit last year and with Levy pocketing £7 million, it remains to be seen if the players will be willing to sacrifice their salaries, with the amount the chairman pays himself still a source of frustration among them.
It is unknown if the PFA will advise players to do so after today’s meeting between them, the Premier League and English Football League, and accepting a voluntary cut or deferral has to be mutually agreed upon.