Report suggests Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could have reservations about appointing Luis Campos as Director of Football

Lille’s director of football Luis Campos was widely tipped to join Tottenham Hotspur by several French news outlets at the beginning of this week, with the Portuguese said to be willing to leave the French team for the North London side.

However, L’Equipe has since reported that the Lille chief isn’t looking to leave the club but is only demanding for key changes.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants the club to appoint his compatriot as their director of football, and while that will be a good move given his impressive track record and success stories, The Athletic has suggested that chairman Daniel Levy could have reservations about the move.

The Tottenham man and chief scout Steve Hitchen have been running the club’s recruitment since the departure of former head of recruitment Paul Mitchel, and they do so in consultation first with the manager.

However, according to The Athletic, appointing a director of football as powerful as Campos would effectively see Levy hand over much of that power to a new figure, and doing so would hugely increase Mourinho’s power given the relationship and history between the Portuguese duo.

Given that directors of football are meant to be independent voices, it remains to be seen if Levy would be willing to restructure his club to get Mourinho’s friend in.

The Spurs chairman will most likely be unable to have a major say in transfers and recruitment if Campos is appointed, and it doesn’t seem he will be ready to give up such powers anytime soon.