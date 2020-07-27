Report: Spurs set to renew talks to sign Pierre Emile Hojbjerg

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are set to renew talks to sign Pierre Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton this summer.

Jose Mourinho is looking to sign a central midfielder this summer, and has earmarked Hojbjerg as a potential option for Spurs.





However, the north London club are not the only ones who are interested in signing the 24-year-old midfielder. Spurs are likely to face strong competition from Premier League rivals Everton for Hojbjerg’s signature.

According to reports from Sky Sports, both Tottenham and Everton are locked in talks with Southampton over a deal to sign the midfielder.

The Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has made it very clear that Hojbjerg will not be allowed to leave the club on cheap.

The midfielder would prefer to join Jose Mourinho’s Spurs. However, Southampton are adamant that they want the player to stay with them till the end of his contract, and any potential suitor will have to pay a handsome fee to lure him away.

Southampton want £25m for the Danish international holding midfielder who made 33 appearances in the Premier League last season.

As it stands, Spurs will have to come up with an offer in the region of £25m for the midfielder, or they will have to include right-back Kyle Walker-Peters in a potential swap deal to sign him.