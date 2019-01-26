Report: Real Madrid set to withdraw from Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen pursuit

According to AS, Real Madrid have decided not to pursue their interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen any longer.
Having seen Barcelona splash £65million on 21-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, the Bernabeu Stadium outfit are afraid Tottenham will grossly inflate any asking price for the Danish star as a result.
Eriksen’s contract with Spurs ends next summer, and Madrid were planning on offering at least £65million for his signature this summer, but they now reckon Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who had earlier earmarked a price of £215million on the creative midfielder will inflate the price beyond their target price.
Regardless of Real Madrid’s stance, Eriksen definitely still remains on the radar of the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus who are said to be keen on him, and it will only hand them a huge advantage in his pursuit.
While Tottenham have fears that the 26-year-old could choose to become a free agent by not signing an extension, that Madrid are no longer in the race is a huge boost.
AS earlier claimed that Eriksen was only keen on a Real Madrid switch and it was the major reason he has decided not to sign a new Tottenham contract.
With the Spanish giants now afraid he could cost more than budgeted, the Denmark international might just still be finally convinced to remain at the north London club going forward.