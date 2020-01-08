Report: QPR, Millwall, Stoke, Middlesbrough want Tottenham’s Jack Clarke on loan

According to reports from the Daily Mail, a host of Championship clubs are interested in signing Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.
Spurs signed Clarke permanently from Leeds United during the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £10 million, but the winger was immediately sent on loan back to the Yorkshire club.
The 19-year-old, who impressed heavily under Marcelo Bielsa last season, has failed to make an impact this term, managing only 19 minutes of Championship action.
With games hard to come by, Spurs made the right call by cutting short his loan spell. Leeds also lost Eddie Nketiah who has returned to Arsenal after a failed loan spell.
However, Clarke does not feature in Jose Mourinho’s short term plans, and Spurs are looking to send him on loan again.
Competition for the winger
A host of Championship clubs are interested in signing the winger with the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Millwall, Stoke City and Middlesbrough all keen.
Fulham and Brentford have also targeted the teenager who will be desperate to get some games under his belt this season.
QPR are struggling in the Championship and are in 15th position in the table. Clarke would be a good signing for Rangers if they can convince him to join them ahead of other rivals.