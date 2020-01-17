Report: Newcastle still interested in Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has insisted in the press conference that there’s money to spend in the January transfer window. However, he won’t buy players just for the sake of it.
Bruce has the backing of the Magpies owner Mike Ashley, and has pledged to hand the Newcastle boss spending money in the January window.
According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle United are still in the hunt to sign Jarrod Bowen from Hull City. Bowen is the ‘one that just doesn’t seem to go away’, writes Downie on Twitter.
Inter willing to allow Valentino Lazaro leave on loan after the arrival of Ashley Young and potential arrival of Christian Eriksen. Get the impression the Austrian isn’t the only one Steve Bruce is looking at. Jarrod Bowen is one that just doesn’t seem to go away #NUFC
Bowen has been a long-term target of Newcastle, but Hull City’s £20 million valuation of the player has turned out to be a major stumbling block.
The 23-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 27 Championship appearances this term. Last season, he scored 22 league goals for the Tigers.
Competition from Leeds?
Newcastle could face competition from Leeds United this month for the signature of Bowen.
According to The Sun, the Whites are willing to pay a £3 million loan fee for Bowen this month, and will look to make the deal permanent with an additional payment of £12 million should they secure promotion.
It remains to be seen whether Newcastle come up with a similar kind of offer for Bowen. However, Hull City probably won’t entertain such offers for their key player.