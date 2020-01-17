Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Newcastle still interested in Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen

Report: Newcastle still interested in Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen

17 January, 2020 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has insisted in the press conference that there’s money to spend in the January transfer window. However, he won’t buy players just for the sake of it.

Bruce has the backing of the Magpies owner Mike Ashley, and has pledged to hand the Newcastle boss spending money in the January window.

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle United are still in the hunt to sign Jarrod Bowen from Hull City. Bowen is the ‘one that just doesn’t seem to go away’, writes Downie on Twitter.

Bowen has been a long-term target of Newcastle, but Hull City’s £20 million valuation of the player has turned out to be a major stumbling block.

The 23-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 27 Championship appearances this term.  Last season, he scored 22 league goals for the Tigers.

Competition from Leeds? 

Newcastle could face competition from Leeds United this month for the signature of Bowen.

According to The Sun, the Whites are willing to pay a £3 million loan fee for Bowen this month, and will look to make the deal permanent with an additional payment of £12 million should they secure promotion.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle come up with a similar kind of offer for Bowen. However, Hull City probably won’t entertain such offers for their key player.

Opinion: Joao Cancelo would be a superb signing for Tottenham Hotspur
Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham transfer plans

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com