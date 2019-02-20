Report: Newcastle interested in Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe

According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle United are monitoring Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe.
The 26-year-old, who joined Leeds in 2016, has been in fine form this season, under Marcelo Bielsa, netting 14 Championship goals in just 26 appearances.
He has emerged as one of the key players for the Yorkshire club this season, and his impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Wolves and Crystal Palace had shown interest in signing the striker, and now latest reports suggest that the Magpies are monitoring him as well.
Roofe has shown this season that he could be a good player for any top side, and should be playing in the Premier League next season if Leeds are promoted.
The attacker has less than 18 months left on his contract, and there is a chance that he could go. Leeds could struggle to hold on to him if they miss out on promotion.
However, right now Leeds are playing brilliant football under a renowned boss in Marcelo Bielsa and look set for a Premier League return next season.