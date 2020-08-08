Report: New contract for Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa should be finalised and put in place before Wednesday

Leeds United secured Premier League promotion after winning the 2019-20 English Championship, and Elland Road will be hosting top-flight football for the first time in 16 years next month.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa finally got the job done at the second time of asking, and he will be looking forward to life in the EPL for the first time in his managerial career.





The Argentine is yet to reach an agreement with Leeds regarding a new deal, though, but both parties are confident that a deal will be sealed in the coming days.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, the club and Bielsa are essentially agreed on the terms of an extension for next season, and the contract should be finalised and put in place before the players resume pre-season training on Wednesday.

The Premier League is a different ball game, and Leeds have to make the necessary changes and adjustments if they want to hit the ground running when the campaign kicks off.

Bielsa definitely wants everything in place and up to the required standard, and it’s not a surprise that agreeing to terms of a new deal has taken time.

His former contract negotiations with Leeds took quite some time too, but the results were there for all to see afterwards, and fans can’t wait to see how their club will fare under the ‘god’ next season and going forward.