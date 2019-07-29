Report: Napoli pushing to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Giovani Lo Celso

According to Informa Betis, Serie A giants Napoli are ready to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.
The North Londoners have been linked with the Real Betis star all summer, but a move is yet to materialize with both sides yet to agree on a fee.
Napoli boss Carlos Ancelotti has now spoken with Lo Celso and has tried to convince him to snub Spurs for a move to Italy.
The Italians also want to sweeten the deal and are keen to add striker Arkadiusz Milik to their offer in order to convince Betis to sell.
Having lost out in the race for Nicolás Pepe and James Rodríguez, Napoli are ready to pull out all the stops in order to get a deal for Lo Celso over the line, and it could threaten Spurs’ chances.
Betis want £67 million for the former Paris Saint-Germain player, but Tottenham are hoping they can reduce the price, and they are ready to play a waiting game.
The La Liga outfit are set to sell Lo Celso and have already brought in a direct replacement in the form of France international Nabil Fekir, but they won’t hesitate to sell him to Napoli if the Italians offer them a better deal and if Ancelotti wins the player over.
The Italians offer Champions League football and are stiff challengers for the domestic prizes, and it is why they are also a tempting prospect for the Argentine.