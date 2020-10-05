Report: Michael Cuisance has joined Marseille after passing medical despite failing Leeds United’s own

Leeds United were dealt a blow after Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance failed a medical last week.

The France youth international landed in Yorkshire on Wednesday for his medical ahead of a move to Elland Road after both clubs agreed a £20 million deal.





However, scans turned up an issue with one of his feet, and Leeds pulled the plug on the deal immediately.

They performed further assessments and weighed up the risk, but decided against signing Cuisance after mulling the results over and taking advice from head of medicine Rob Price.

He returned to Bayern and Marseille made a move despite thinking they had lost him to Leeds.

According to Telefoot journalist Julien Maynard, the 21-year-old had his medical with the Ligue 1 outfit today, and everything went well.

Tout est OK pour Michaël Cuisance ! Visite médicale passée avec succès. Le milieu du Bayern Munich rejoint l’OM. #Mercato @telefoot_TF1 https://t.co/8qzWnKKB2v — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) October 5, 2020

“Everything is OK for Michaël Cuisance! Successful medical examination. The Bayern Munich midfielder joins OM.”