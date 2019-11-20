Report: Marcelo Bielsa wanted more goals and fewer injuries when he sat down to run Leeds United through his ideas for this season

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa wanted more goals and fewer injuries heading into the current campaign, and the two were top on his list of priorities.
However, after scoring 21 league goals in 16 games and with the likes of Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski, Adam Forshaw, Jamie Shackleton and Eddie Nketiah all on the injury sidelines, it’s safe to say none of the Argentine’s wishes has come true.
It’s at the back that Leeds have gotten better, shipping just nine goals thus far.
The Elland Road outfit weren’t particularly concerned with their defence heading into the campaign after shipping 50 league goals last term – the second least of the teams that finished in top-six – and Hay claims a better record at the back was not on Bielsa’s list of priorities.
Leeds scored 73 goals last term – the least of the top-five – and will have to improve in front of goal to boost their chances of putting results to bed as early as possible in games.
There is little the Argentine can do about his side’s injuries from the look of things, but much can be done about their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.
With just five goals in 16 league games so far, Patrick Bamford isn’t doing enough in terms of scoring, but his general play has been brilliant no doubt.
It will be interesting to see how Leeds fare going forward and if they will eventually return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 at the end of the season, but without any doubt, Bielsa will be pulling out all the stops to ensure they secure promotion.