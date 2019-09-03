Report: Manchester United to make January swoop for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen remains on the radar of Manchester United after his dream Real Madrid move fell through during the summer transfer window.
The Denmark international has less than a year left on his current deal with the North London giants, and an exit could be on the cards in the winter transfer window.
The Red Devils want another playmaker with Jesse Lingard failing to provide the much-needed creativity in the team, and having shown interest in Eriksen during the summer and even willing to pay around £70 million in a deal Spurs were keen on, they are preparing to return with a bid in January.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will be relieved the Dane couldn’t seal an exit during the summer as losing such an important player would have been a huge blow, but it doesn’t seem the midfielder will put pen to paper for a new deal, and Spurs won’t be keen to lose him for free.
Apparently, Eriksen would have loved to seal a summer exit, but it remains to be seen if a winter move to United will excite him after he turned them down a few weeks ago.
Tottenham look prepared for his exit after Giovani Lo Celso was brought in from Real Betis this summer, and Pochettino is slowly integrating the Argentine into the first-team.