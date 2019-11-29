Report: Liverpool, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City all watching Leeds United centre-back Ben White

According to The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, English Premier League quartet Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all watching Leeds United centre-back Ben White ahead of potential January bids.
Since his arrival on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, the 22-year-old has become arguably the best defender in the division, and is the only outfield player to have appeared in every minute of Leeds’ league campaign so far.
White’s parent club already value him in the region of £20 million and they could be tempted to cash in on him if suitors meet their asking price in January.
The likes of Man. Utd and Wolves are in quick need of defensive covers, and could be more than ready to lure the Leeds man to the Premier League when the winter transfer window opens.
Marcelo Bielsa can’t afford to be without one of his most important players for the second half of the campaign, though, and it will be interesting to see what happens in January.
While Brighton won’t look to recall him midway through the campaign, they definitely won’t be interested in loaning him out again next season, and Leeds will have to part with around £20 million and be in the Premier League to have a chance of retaining Whites’ services beyond the season.