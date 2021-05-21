Report: Leicester leading the race to sign Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard

A host of clubs are leading the chase to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The Frenchman is likely to leave Parkhead this summer after a disastrous season for Celtic, although it didn’t affect his personal performance.





The 23-year-old has been brilliant once again for the Scottish giants, managing 20 goals in all competitions.

According to reports from the Daily Record, Celtic are demanding a fee in the region of £20m for the player who has a contract at the club till 2022.

However, the Bhoys will bank a profit of just £5.5m if the value is met. The reason being his sell-on clause.

“…the sell-on clause in the deal which took the club’s record signing to Parkhead from PSG three years ago is a whopping 50 per cent of the difference between that £9m transfer and his next move.”

Leicester City are interested in signing Edouard, with Brendan Rodgers apparently keen to land him from his former club.

The Foxes are leading the race and they are poised to test Celtic’s resolve with a bid in the region of £15m for the Frenchman.

However, given the wide interest in the player from a host of Premier League clubs, the Hoops are steadfast on their valuation.

The likes of Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa are keen to sign him, while AC Milan and Napoli are long time admirers of Edouard.

Leicester would be an attractive destination for the highly-rated striker, with a reunion with Rodgers a huge possibility.

