Report: Leicester City very serious about signing Kostas Tsimikas

Leicester, irrespective of where they finish at the end of the season, are expected to remain busy in the summer transfer window.
The Foxes are third in the Premier League League and are favourites to qualify for next season’s Champions League. In that case, they will not only have extra funds in the transfer market but also the club will have a greater pulling power to bring in quality players.
Having said that Leicester could still lose some of their key players in the summer. The likes of James Maddison and Ben Chilwell would be in high demand, and the club will be looking to extract the best possible deal out of them if they are indeed lured away by heavyweight Premier League rivals.
Possibly, with that in mind, Leicester are already making plans to sign a left-back this summer, and their merry hunt has taken them to Greece. According to reports from Greek newspaper Sportime, the Foxes will make a move for Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas in the summer.
The 23-year-old defender is also wanted by Sheffield United but it seems Leicester are prepared to dish out up to £22m to secure his signature. The Greece international personally favours a move to the Premier League, but of course, the final decision rests with Olympiacos.
The defender has registered seven assists in 37 appearances for the club, and has a contract till 2022. However, the global economic scenario could change due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and it is highly possible that the Greek club could take the lucrative offer from Leicester for Tsimikas.