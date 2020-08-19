Report: Leeds United’s bid to re-sign Ben White has hit a brick wall

According to Daily Mirror’s David Anderson, Leeds United’s latest bid to sign centre-back Ben White on a permanent basis has hit a brick wall as Brighton & Hove Albion insist that he is not for sale.

Leeds’ bid to re-sign Ben White has hit a brick wall because Brighton insist he is not for sale. Leeds are leaving the door open should Brighton’s stance change, but are actively looking at other centre-half targets. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 19, 2020

The Elland Road outfit have left the door open should Brighton’s stance change, but they are actively looking at other centre-half targets as they make squad plans for life back in the Premier League.





Leeds have seen three bids – £18.5 million, £23 million and £30 million – knocked back, and Brighton are reportedly holding out for £55 million.

That’s more than their entire transfer budget (£50 million) for the summer, and they have to prepare for life without White at Elland Road.

The 22-year-old featured in every minute of the Leeds Championship campaign last term, helping them keep 22 clean sheets and playing a huge role in their return to the Premier League following a 16-year absence.

White has also attracted both Liverpool and Chelsea as a result, but Brighton want to hold on to him as they believe he can play a key role in manager Graham Potter’s team next season and going forward.