Report: Leeds United keen on Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United are indeed keen on bringing Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul to Elland Road this summer.

Leeds are seriously interested in Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese – as @mcgrathmike reported. Price tag around €30/35M and talks on between the two clubs. 🇦🇷 #LUFC #Leeds — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the Whites want to add the Argentine to their ranks in the coming weeks.





Head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes that the 26-year-old can add more quality to his squad as he prepares for life in the Premier League after helping Leeds seal promotion following a 16-year absence.

De Paul is top of the Argentine’s list for a midfielder, but they will have to part with around £25 million to £31 million to have a chance of landing him given his long-term deal at Udinese.

The former Valencia midfielder is capable of unlocking defences and is establishing himself as an Argentine international.

The Leeds target has earned 17 caps for the South American giants and will definitely help improve Bielsa’s midfield.

De Paul also brings goals to the table, and has scored 24 goals in 141 Serie A appearances for Udinese over the past four campaigns.

Gianluca Di Marzio has also confirmed Leeds interest in the Argentine, adding that they are already in touch with Udinese owner Gino Pozzo as they look to quickly seal his signature.