Report: Leeds United keen on Tottenham Hotspur target and Metz striker Habib Diallo

According to L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Leeds United are interested in securing the services of Metz striker Habib Diallo this summer.

The Senegalese ended the last Ligue 1 campaign with 12 goals and three assists in 26 games, and he has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.





Diallo’s agent Thierno Seydi revealed in June that Spurs made a bid for the Senegal international in January, and BeIN Sports (via GFFN) has claimed that the North Londoners are in the front of the queue of other EPL suitors should they decide to concretely move for him this summer.

Metz are ready to sell the 25-year-old if they get an offer between £13.5 million and £18 million, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham and Leeds will be keen to meet their asking price.

Spurs want a back-up for Harry Kane, and Diallo must be ready to play as a cover for the England international if he agrees to a move.

However, he will fancy his chances of challenging Patrick Bamford for the starting berth at Elland Road.

The Senegalese scored 26 goals in 37 Ligue 2 appearances in 2018-19 to help his side secure promotion to the French top-flight, and he has the quality to play for Leeds in the Premier League.

Diallo is under contract with the French side till June 2022, but a move to the Premier League could be on the cards, and Leeds and Spurs will have to move quickly as other suitors could emerge.