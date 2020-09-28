Report: Leeds United keen on loan move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Ryan Sessegnon is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan before the summer transfer window shuts, and Elland Road is a potential destination with Leeds United keen.

The England youth international has struggled at North London since joining from Fulham for £25 million last summer, and the arrival of Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid has further dealt a massive blow on his chances.





Leeds aren’t the only ones interested in recruiting Sessegnon’s services, with Ajax also keen, while the likes of Brighton, Southampton and Hertha Berlin are currently showing the most interest.

Most suitors would like an option to buy included in the loan deal, but Spurs are reluctant to do so.

Leeds and co will also have to part with a loan fee and fully cover Sessegnon’s salary if they want him, and that could further complicate things.

Stuart Dallas could do with a quality cover and competition, and the versatility of the former Fulham star would also come handy as he can play as a left winger.

The 20-year-old bagged 16 league goals and assisted eight others two years ago to help Fulham seal promotion to the top-flight, emerging as the Championship Player of the Season afterwards.

However, he scored just twice and registered six assists in 35 EPL games in 2018-19 and played just 12 games across all competitions for Spurs last term.

A move to Leeds could help get his career back on track, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the coming days.