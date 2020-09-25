Report: Leeds United keen on AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners

According to The Daily Telegraph, Leeds United are keen on AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as head coach Marcelo Bielsa looks to strengthen his midfield before the summer transfer window shuts.

The £12 million-rated 22-year-old was linked with AC Milan and Everton earlier in the summer, and it appears that the Whites have also been impressed with his profile.





Koopmeiners is Alkmaar’s skipper and has proven his goalscoring prowess in the Eredivisie over the last two seasons, and Leeds could do with his creativity in the final third in the middle of the park.

The Netherlands youth international scored 11 goals in 25 league games last game after ending 2018-19 with eight goals in 32 league games, and that quality could come handy at Elland Road.

Leeds have been trying to sign Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul for a couple of weeks, but agreeing a fee with the Serie A outfit has proven difficult.

Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyi has also been considered, and Koopmeiners is now on the radar, with Alkmaar expected to ask at least £10 million for his signature.

While he is predominantly a defensive midfielder, he can also operate in central defence and central midfield, and Leeds could do with the versatility of a player on the verges of the Dutch national squad.

He was in the provisional Holland squad for the recent Nations League matches but ended up playing for the Under-21s instead, and he has been tipped to become a top player going forward.