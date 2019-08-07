Report: Leeds United favourite to sign Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

According to reports from The Sun, Leeds United are among the host of clubs bidding to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan.
Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion are also keen to sign the 21-year-old defender, but Leeds are firm favourites to sign him.
The 8 times capped US international spent last season at Swansea on loan and previously had stints at Ipswich and Sheffield United.
Spurs have a lot of quality centre-backs and Mauricio Pochettino would find it hard to give the youngster regular games at the club.
He has two years left to run on his current Spurs contract, and it seems the youngster will be allowed to go out on loan again for the coming season.
Spurs have already loaned Jack Clarke back to Leeds after signing him on a £10million deal from them last month.
Although Marcelo Bielsa is looking to add a striker to his ranks, Leeds could sign a central defender following the departure of Pontus Jansson to Brentford earlier this summer.
Given his experience, age, and quality, Cameron Carter-Vickers would be a fantastic signing for the club.