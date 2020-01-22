Report: Leeds close in on Andre Gray transfer

Leeds United badly need to bolster their forward line, and Marcelo Bielsa has even admitted that he needs to sign a striker this month.
Eddie Nketiah has returned to Arsenal after his loan spell was cut short, and as a result Leeds are left with only Patrick Bamford as their lone striker. While Bamford has done well, he has been wasteful in front of goal this season.
Leeds have tried and failed in their attempt to sign Che Adams from Southampton, and their advances for Andre Gray has been knocked back by Watford as well.
However, according to the ever-reliable Phil Hay of the Athletic, the Hornets are now open to letting Gray join the Yorkshire outfit on loan this month.
“They’ve enquired about Andre Gray down at Watford, they were initially told no about him, but Watford have now softened their stance and I think they’re now open to loan offers for him,” said Hay (The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast 20/1/20 19:30).
Gray has scored 16 goals in 89 games for Watford in all competitions since joining the club in 2017. The 28-year-old has a proven track record in the Championship, having scored 23 goals for Burnley in 2015-16.
If he can rediscover that form, he would be a superb addition for the Whites. The latest update from Phil Hay surely would excite the Leeds fans, and if a deal can be reached for Gray, the Whites must not hesitate to bring him to Elland Road.
According to reports from the Daily Star, Leeds are edging towards a swoop for the Watford forward. Leeds are also reportedly interested in signing Leigh Griffiths and Britt Assombalonga.
Whether Gray would be willing to drop down to the Championship remains to be seen, but the transfer update will certainly come as an encouragement for the Leeds fans.