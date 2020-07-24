Report: Ledley King in discussions to join Tottenham Hotspur’s first-team staff

According to Telegraph Sport, former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back and captain Ledley King is currently in discussions to take up a new role at the club and join manager Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff.

The Portuguese is set to be without tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho who will leave the club at the end of the season, and while King isn’t coming in as a direct replacement or work as an official first-team coach, the exact nature of the job he takes on is still being discussed.





Mourinho has publicly revealed that someone who has a history and connection with Tottenham is joining his staff, and that has now been identified as King.

The Spurs boss has embraced the former skipper’s defensive expertise and used him to offer advice and guidance to his defenders, and the ex centre-back is expected to play a more prominent role in preparation for games and specific opponents.

King made over 250 appearances for Tottenham between 1999 and 2012 and has been working as a club ambassador since injuries forced him to retire early.

The 39-year-old is highly respected by Spurs centre-backs, and Mourinho has recognized that they could do with some of his defensive knowledge as he looks to significantly improve the quality of his backline going forward.