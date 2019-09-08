Report: Kalvin Phillips to sign new Leeds United deal tomorrow, talks ongoing with Mateusz Klich too

According to The Athletic’s Leeds United writer Phil Hay, Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to put pen to paper at Elland Road tomorrow for a new five-year contract with the club.
The 23-year-old will earn around £20,000-per-week, and manager Marcelo Bielsa will be delighted his star player has finally agreed to put pen to paper for a new deal following months of negotiations.
Aston Villa and Burnley were keen to lure Phillips away from the Championship to the Premier League during the summer transfer window, but Leeds knocked back the recently-promoted side’s verbal offer of about £15 million as it didn’t meet their asking price which was more than £20 million.
The English midfielder isn’t the only player set to sign a new contract, though, as the Elland Road outfit are also currently in discussions with other players, including Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich.
The 29-year-old featured in all 46 Championship games last season, scoring 10 goals and has already featured in all six league games thus far.
Klich scored his first goal of the new season in the EFL Cup against Salford City to help them earn a 3-0 victory, and is expected to play a huge role in Leeds’ Premier League promotion attempt.
Successfully tying down their top players to new deals is a massive boost to the Whites’ promotion hopes, and fans will be delighted with the news.