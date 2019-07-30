Report: Juventus have offered Manchester United Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic plus £10 million in exchange for Romelu Lukaku

According to The Sun, Serie A giants Juventus have offered Manchester United Argentina international and Tottenham Hotspur target Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and £10 million in a package to land Romelu Lukaku this week.
The Belgium international striker wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, and while Inter Milan are thought to be favourites to land him, the Old Lady want to beat them to his signature.
Juve have already told Dybala they are open to listening to offers for him amid his links with Spurs, but it seems they are keen to use him as makeweight in order to land Lukaku.
United have already knocked back Inter’s £54 million bid as they are holding out for £75 million for the former Everton star, and the Turin side could now beat them to the Belgian after Cristiano Ronaldo approved of the move.
While Dybala doesn’t want to leave Juve, he could be moved on, but his wages could be an issue for the Red Devils.
A deal going through will also deal a blow on Tottenham’s plans as manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on the Argentine.
Spurs’ £45 million bid have already been rejected, and while the news that the 25-year-old is on the market would have pleased them, Juventus could have other plans with Man Utd now in the equation.
Pochettino reckons adding a quality finisher like Dybala to Tottenham’s attack will hugely boost his side’s chances of winning the Premier League this season, and chairman Daniel Levy now has to act very quickly if they are to have any chances of landing him.