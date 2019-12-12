Report: Juan Foyth keen to leave Tottenham Hotspur in January in search of regular playing minutes

According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth would prefer an exit in January if he continues to struggle for game time under manager Jose Mourinho.
The Argentine played for the first time since the Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino yesterday, putting in an impressive shift in the dead-rubber Champions League 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich.
Foyth wasn’t included in three of the five match-day squads prior to yesterday’s trip to Germany, with his last appearance coming in Pochettino’s last game.
With next summer’s Copa America on his mind, the 21-year-old knows he needs to play regularly in the coming months to have a chance of making Argentina’s squad, and he will consider both staying in the Premier League or moving abroad.
Serge Aurier remains first-choice at right-back, while the trio of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sánchez appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order at centre-back.
The contracts of the Belgian duo expires in the summer, and Foyth’s future could depend on their decisions as far as signing an extension goes.
The versatile defender joined Spurs from Argentine outfit Estudiantes for £8 million in 2017 in order to link up with Pochettino.
Mourinho was full of praises for him last night, and he will most likely get chances to impress when the fixtures come in thick and fast towards the end of the year.
However, he would want more assurances going forward, and it remains to be seen if Jose can offer them to him.