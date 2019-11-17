Report: Jose Mourinho keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur job

According to The Sun, former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on the Tottenham Hotspur job and is keeping a close eye on the situation at the North London club.
The 56-year-old has been without work since leaving Old Trafford last December, and while he has severally been linked with a return to Real Madrid, the Portuguese would prefer a Premier League gig.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is under a lot of pressure following his side’s woeful start to the domestic campaign.
Tottenham, currently 14th in the table, have picked up just 14 points in 12 league games this term, and are just six points above the relegation zone.
It remains to be seen if chairman Daniel Levy will sack the Argentine or if he will choose to walk away, but Spurs’ options for an immediate replacement would be limited in the middle of a campaign, and a move for Mourinho could be considered.
With eight league titles and two Champions League titles to his name, the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Porto boss has quite an enviable c.v, but given his recent struggles, appointing him to manage Tottenham will be a huge gamble, and it will be interesting to see how things go in the dugout going forward.