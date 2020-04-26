Report: Jose Mourinho has personally contacted Norwich City right-back Max Aarons as Tottenham Hotspur eye summer swoop

According to Soccer Link, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has personally contacted Norwich City right-back Max Aarons as the club eye a summer move for the youngster.
The Portuguese wants a quality back-up and competition for Serge Aurier, and he has identified the 20-year-old as an option.
While the Ivory Coast international is far from being a poor player, he hasn’t particularly impressed with the defensive side of his game.
Aurier is brilliant going forward, but Spurs are craving for a complete package and they reckon Aarons can do the job.
The Norwich star has played 30 games across all competitions for his side this season and was impressive when they dumped Tottenham out of the F.A Cup last month.
In a side that does more of defending, Aarons hasn’t been able to express his attacking abilities, assisting just once all campaign.
His quality saw him attract Manchester United last summer while Arsenal and West Ham United also have eyes on him.
Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly had eyes on the youngster last summer, but gaining promotion with the Canaries meant a move for him wasn’t possible in the end.
Norwich face immediate relegation as they currently sit in 20th place in the table with nine games left, and Spurs have a clearer chance of finally landing their man a year after their former boss expressed interest in him.