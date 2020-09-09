Report: Feyenoord winger Crysencio Summerville is set to join Leeds United

According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Feyenoord winger Crysencio Summerville is close to joining Leeds United this summer for around £1 million.

The 18-year-old spent last season on loan at Eredivisie outfit ADO Den Haag, scoring two goals and registering three assists in 21 league games.





Leeds are looking to make their academy one of the best in the country and have snapped up some quality youngsters this summer.

Sam Greenwood, Charlie Allen, Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt and Dani van den Heuvel have all been signed in recent weeks, and Summerville could be linking up with Leeds youth team very soon.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the reports, reacting thus to it on Twitter:

Crysencio Summerville is set to join Leeds from Feyenoord – as per @DiMarzio. Total agreement reached for the Dutch winger. Talks on for Rodrigo de Paul but Udinese don’t want to negotiate for less than €40m – still no agreement, Draxler is on the list too. ⚪️ #LUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2020

Feyenoord want to sell Summerville, who has been dropped from the first-team having refused to extend his contract, but Leeds aren’t the only ones keen on the highly-rated youngster.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rangers are also interested in recruiting the services of the Netherlands youth international, but he will be moving to Elland Road from the look of things.