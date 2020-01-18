Report: Everton ‘most credible option’ for Matias Vecino

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is yet to land a player this month but could Matias Vecino be his first signing?
The Toffees have earmarked Vecino as a potential target to bolster their midfield. Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Tancredi Palmeri had earlier reported that Everton had contacted Inter over a possible move for the Uruguayan international.
That still remains the case, with FC Inter News claiming that Everton remains the ”most credible option” for the 28-year-old midfielder who has dropped down the pecking order under Antonio Conte.
The report claims that Inter Milan would accept an offer in the region of €18-20m (£17m) and that one can expect an offer to come for him shortly.
Earlier this week, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have made a late entry and have agreed a deal for him.
With Inter struggling to reach an agreement to sign Christian Eriksen from Spurs, any futher transfer dealing between the two clubs seems complicated at the moment.
It gives Everton an upperhand in the race to sign Vecino. He has played in 185 Serie A games and scored 15 goals so far. He is a vastly experienced player, and would be a decent signing for the Toffees.