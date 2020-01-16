Report: Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino has agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Everton

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino has agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur, dealing a potential blow on Everton.
#Young a prescindere: tutto confermato. #Vecino, sì al #Tottenham: si tratta
— Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) January 16, 2020
BeIN Sports correspondent and former CNN and Gazzetta dello Sport contributor Tancredi Palmeri had earlier reported that Everton and Inter have had contact over a January move for the Uruguayan international, but it seems Spurs have pipped them to his signing.
Everton and Inter had contact for Vecino transfer
— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 16, 2020
Tottenham have already dealt a blow on Everton this month, beating them and West Ham United to the signature of Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes.
The Athletic’s David Ornstein did claim that the Toffees had stolen a march on West Ham in the race to sign the ex-Benfica midfielder, but Spurs landed him instead and could be sealing a move for Vecino too.
The 28-year-old has established himself as one the best midfielders in the Italian top-flight since linking up with Fiorentina in 2013.
Vecino has since featured in 185 Serie A games, scoring 15 goals, and he could help add bite to the Tottenham midfield if a move is sealed for him in the coming days.
Given Everton’s lack of depth in the middle of the park, landing a player in the mould of the Uruguay international this month would come very handy for manager Carlo Ancelotti, but he might have to look elsewhere if the latest reports are true.